Marie Batten, of West End, passed away at home, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at the age of 88.
Marie was born in Montgomery County, on Jan. 10, 1934, to the late Leo and Lorena Christenbury Coble.
Marie was a well-loved lady in the community. She had a deep love for her grandchildren. She enjoyed being outside. From gardening to going to the beach to fish, Marie found joy in life.
She was a member of West End Baptist Church, and worked at Pinehurst Hardware for over 40 years.
She was preceded in death by her son, Joe Batten; her granddaughter, Erica Batten; her grandson, Ricky Wayne Poindexter; her siblings, Almeta, Roy, Bernice and Jerry.
She is survived by her son, Rodney Batten (Nancy), of West End; her grandchildren, Shannon McDonald (Scott), of Fletcher, Stefanie Batten, of Aberdeen, Beth Gabriel (Darrion), of Nederland, Texas, Becky Durrance, of West End; 12 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Carolyn McNeill (Johnny), of Candor, LD Coble (Betty), of Mount Gilead, Eugene Coble (Martha), of Count Gilead, and Derwin Coble (Linda), of Gold Hill.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to all the friends and caregivers for the care they shared.
Care of the family is entrusted to Crumpler Funeral Home-Aberdeen.
