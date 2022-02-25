Marie B. Kelting

Marie “Ree” Barbara Murch Kelting, of Southern Pines, passed away peacefully, in her home among family, the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
Ree was born April 17, 1930, in Lynbrook, N.Y., and is survived by her husband, Chester “Louie” Louis Kelting; three sons, Dana, Darryl and Darren Murch; and five grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter, Danette.
A 1947 graduate from East Rockaway High School, Ree was president of the school’s National Honor Society and president of the Long Island Girls Athletic Association. She was an avid gardener, book enthusiast and sports fan. Ree was well known for her sharp wit, eloquence and creative mind.
Ree and Lou were childhood friends and reconnected, in 1994 and married November 5, 1995. They enjoyed gardening, bird watching, dining and frequently strolling through Bay Park. They had an active social life that included their high school alumni, church attendance and participation and veteran’s programs. They moved from their Long Island home in July 2017, to Southern Pines, where they continued to enjoy gardening, dining, and bird watching and church activities.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 noon on Tuesday, March 1, at Christ Fellowship Church, 1425 Midland Road, Southern Pines, NC 28387. The funeral service will take place following the visitation at 12 noon, with Pastor Jim Thyme officiating.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
