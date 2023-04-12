Marianne F. Taylor

It is with much sadness, we announce the death of Marianne French Taylor, 62, of Pinehurst. She passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, April 10, 2023, surrounded by her family, after a brief but valiant fight with cancer.
Marianne was born Sept. 16, 1960, in Washington, D.C. She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman Leo French and Doris Orndorff French; and her oldest brother, Joseph French.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 30 years, Glenn Griffin Taylor; her brother, Chris French (Lisa); sisters, Maggie Hudson (the late Mike Hudson), Dala Stanley (Joe); brother-in-law and sister in law, Joe and Ginger Taylor. She is also survived by nephews, Cameron Hudson, (Carolyn), Joe French, Zach Stanley (Deshauna), Josh Stanley (Makayla), Joseph Taylor (Danielle); nieces, Kaleigh Hudson Wanser (Robert), Sarah French, Virginia Wade (Ashley); and several great-grand-nephews and nieces.
After moving to Chase City, Va., she graduated from Bluestone Senior High School. Marianne went on to attend Atlantic Christian College, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in business, graduating in 1982.
Marianne’s vivacious personality served her well in her career in sales at American Refuse Systems, where she was mentored by owner and friend, Tom Hughes. She continued her top sales status with Waste Management, Inc. She later joined her husband, Glenn, in his business, Cap’t ROD Sullivan Inc. and Sandhill Electric Supply Company. She worked as hard as anyone, earning the respect and admiration of all who witnessed her tireless work ethic.
Marianne sustained a catastrophic injury when she suffered a terrible fall on Aug. 22, 2000, which left her paralyzed for life from the waist down. With faithful support from her husband, Glenn, together they crossed off everything on her “I’ll never be able to do that again” list.
Smart, beautiful, funny, and not afraid of anything, Marianne enjoyed life to the fullest! She especially enjoyed the love and affection of all her golden retrievers throughout her life starting with Ginger and Rusty, then Missy, Maggie and her beautiful English cream, Daisy.
She enjoyed traveling before and after her fall. She loved the Caribbean and the Bahamas, Annapolis to Key West. Marianne and Glenn loved spending time at their house at Atlantic Beach and later enjoyed long vacations at Holden Beach.
Marianne was so very amazing in every way, interacting with everyone she met and meeting the challenges in her life with strength of character and grace of heart, always caring and looking for the good in people while working tirelessly to help resolve their problems. We were blessed to call her wife, sister, aunt and friend.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church, 300 Dundee Road, in Pinehurst, immediately followed by a celebration of life on Saturday, June 3, at 10 a.m.
