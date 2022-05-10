Marian G. Miller

Marian “Jeanette” Gould Miller entered her Heavenly home, to be with the Lord, on Monday, May 2, 2022, at the age of 75.
Jeanette was the loving daughter of the late Lee “Roy” Gould and Ruth Godwin Gould born Jan. 14, 1947, in Morehead City. She was a devoted homemaker, loving mother and grandmother who faithfully served Christ and raised her family in a Christian home.
She worked many years as a radiology technician, later specializing as a magnetic resonance imaging technician at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital and Scotland Memorial Hospital, where she retired many years later.
Jeanette was a faithful member of Stewartsville Baptist Church, from 1988 until 2019, where she served in many areas including; teaching Sunday School, caring for the children in nursery, Vacation Bible School, and the seniors of Stewartsville. During her time in Pinebluff, she truly enjoyed attending Ives Memorial Baptist Church and being part of their family.
Jeanette loved spending time with her children, granddaughters, siblings and friends. She was the world’s best “Granny” who was always involved in everything her grandchildren did. She enjoyed reading, visiting the library, working in her yard and watching birds at their feeders. She also visited yard sales, thrift stores and loved traveling adventures with her children and grandchildren. Jeanette was a beautiful woman of God, who was beloved and respected; whose life was filled with integrity, love and kindness. She will be dearly missed by so many.
Surviving her are daughters, Cheryl Miller Jetton (Chad), of Forney, Texas, Wendy J. Miller, of Laurel Hill, Christy L. Miller, of Pinebluff; her grandchildren, Riley Benson Prothero (Travis), of Raeford, Avery Benson, Mylan Adeimy, both of the home; and her expected first great-grandchild due in November. Jeanette also leaves behind brothers, Doug Gould, of Dover, Del., Gerry Gould, of Havelock; sister, Fran Brown, of New Bern; along with her nieces, nephews and a host of loving friends.
The celebration of life memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, in the Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel, officiated by Rev. Virgil Dwyer of Ives Memorial Baptist Church. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made in Jeanette’s memory to Ives Memorial Baptist Church, Pinebluff.
