Margaret T. Waesche

Margaret Tilghman Hollyday Waesche, 82, of Pinehurst, passed away Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, surrounded by family.
Born in Baltimore, Md., on May 5, 1939, she was the daughter of Margaret Steuart (Woodward) and J. Edward Waesche Jr. Tilghman was an alumna of the Cathedral School of St. Mary, Garden City, N.J., attended Mary Baldwin College in Staunton, Va., and received her Bachelor of Arts from Hofstra University. She received her master’s degree in education from William Patterson University.
In the 1960s, Tilghman, known lovingly as “Tim” to friends, worked in AM radio in the New York City metropolitan area. Those were the days before FM radio, when kids heard the latest rock music from their favorite AM DJs. In the 1970s, when aerobic exercise was in its infancy, she worked with aerobics dance innovator Jacki Sorenson and became an early instructor of the new exercise regimen. She soon discovered she had a passion for teaching, and became an educator.
After retiring from teaching, Tilghman loved to spend time with her dogs and was deeply involved with local gardening and lawn bowling clubs. She was active in the community, volunteering with groups like the Blue Hills Troupe and the Mira Foundation, which provides guide dogs for blind children. She also assisted with local food drives to help families in need, and worked with Pinehurst’s Given Memorial Library in support of a variety of children's programs, adult workshops and special events. For fun, she helped document bluebird nest box data on Pinehurst’s No. 8 golf course. Prior to moving to North Carolina, Tilghman was a member of the choir at St. Elizabeth’s in Ridgewood, N.J. A beloved friend and aunt, she will greatly be missed by all.
Tilghman was preceded in death by her two brothers. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Katharine Sutliff Waesche; and her nieces and nephews, J. Edward Waesche IV, Katharine H. Waesche, C. Russell Waesche and Ann S. Waesche.
A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held in the spring with interment of her ashes to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mira Foundation USA.
Services provided by Pines Funerals, Southern Pines.
