Margaret T. Campbell

Margaret Tighe Campbell, 77, of Whispering Pines, passed peacefully, surrounded by her children, on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst.
Born in Cleveland, Ohio on October 31, 1944, she was the daughter of the late John Joseph and Jean Harrigan Tighe. Peggy grew up in Michigan and Alabama, before settling in North Carolina in the early 1970’s.
Peggy had a lifelong career in education. She worked her way through the education system as a teacher in elementary, middle and high schools in Moore County, before transitioning to the administrative side. While raising three children and working full-time, she successfully earned four master’s degrees.
In her spare time, she enjoyed dancing, reading and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a devout Catholic with unending faith in God.
Peggy was the wife of the late Robert Leigh Campbell. She was the mother of Colleen Harrigan Campbell (husband Jeff Sovich), Robert Leigh Campbell Jr. (wife Nicole), and Brian Tighe Campbell. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Norah Jean Campbell, Spencer and Thomas Sovich, Rosie and Evie Campbell.
Peggy was also the sister of Thomas Tighe, Timothy Tighe, Patrick Tighe and William Tighe; and the late John J. Tighe Jr. and Fr. Philip Tighe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, Feb. 26, at 10 a.m., at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 300 Dundee Lane, Pinehurst. She will be interred at St Anthony of Padua Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Ronald McDonald House at www.rmhc.org. Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.
