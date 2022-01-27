Margaret R. Campbell

Margaret (Pearl) Russell Stark Campbell, 90, of Pinehurst, passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at the FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.
A celebration of her life will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 29, at Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church in Southern Pines.
Pearl was born March 27, 1931, in Laurel Bank, Greenhill, district of Bonnybridge, parish of Falkirk, Scotland, to Grace Dick Aitken and James Lowrie Stark, of Grangemouth.
She was a gifted tennis, badminton and golf competitor. Following high school, she embarked on a career in pharmacy for Smith, Kline and French traveling across Scotland on a motorcycle delivering medicine to small village doctors. She met Robert (Bob) Fotheringham Campbell in Kincardine. They married in 1966, moved to Ridgewood, N.J., just outside of New York City, where Bob ran a company importing furniture from Europe.
They later relocated to North Carolina. Pearl’s charm and smile opened many doors. She quickly rose to the top of the Coldwell Banker - Craven, Johnson and Pollock's real estate team in High Point, and she and Bob earned “Parents of the Year” recognition several times from the ARC of Guilford County. They retired to Pinehurst in 1999 where they enjoyed living on the golf course.
She made friends wherever she lived or travelled, and she loved entertaining visitors from around the world.
Pearl’s granddaughter, Mia, called her the Queen of Scotland because of her regal demeanor, elegant mannerisms, sharp wit and melodic brogue.
Pearl was preceded in death by Bob (2014); her parents; an older brother, Ian Stark (2020); and her younger sister, Sheena Watts (1989), both of Grangemouth; and son, William Scott Campbell (2019) of Juneau, Alaska.
A loving and devoted mother, Pearl is survived by her precious daughter, Fiona Campbell, of the home; daughter, Lorna Martin (Mike), of Southern Pines; and granddaughter, Mia Martin.
She is also survived by younger brother Lawrence Stark (Carol), of Oxted, England; sister-in-law, Ann Stark, of Grangemouth, Scotland; niece Gail Jones (Chris) and children, of Northumberland, England; niece Leigh Engelbrecht (Justin) and children, of East Sussex, England; niece Allison Price (Nick) and children, of St. Andrews, Scotland; niece Susan Smith, of Coppet, Switzerland; niece Susan Edgar, of Brandon, Manitoba, Canada; and nephew, Mike Edgar, of Brandon, Manitoba, Canada.
The family would like to thank W. Miller Johnstone III, M.D., and staff of FirstHealth Concierge Medicine, and the caring, compassionate staff of FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The ARC of Moore County, P.O. Box 773, Southern Pines, NC 28388; or FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
