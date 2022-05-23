Margaret M. Ledbetter

Margaret McCrimmon Ledbetter, 88, of Aberdeen, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 18, 2022, while enjoying her final trip out west.
A native of Moore County, she was a daughter of the late Elisha Bryant “Babe” McCrimmon and Christian Elizabeth “Bessie” Priest McCrimmon. Margaret attended Vass school and early in life worked for Carolina Soap and Candle, and later did accounting work for Moore Memorial Hospital and Thomas Oil.
What she enjoyed most in life was being a wife, mother and grandmother, though her greatest love was spoiling her grandchildren, taking them on many cross country adventures. Margaret also loved traveling and the Western states were her favorite. Other past times she enjoyed were meeting up with friends for breakfast and crafting, particularly cross stitching, quilting and decorative painting.
She was preceded in death by her husband, JJ, of 70 years; and brothers, Ernest, Raymond and William McCrimmon. She is survived by her daughter, Yvonne Kirk, of Aberdeen; granddaughter, Amy Kirk, of Aberdeen; grandson, John Kirk, of Winston Salem; honorary grandchild, Hollie Ivester, of Aberdeen; son-in-law, Gerald Kirk ,of Albemarle; and Frankie, her chihuahua.
Graveside services will be 2 p,m., Monday, May 23, at Lakeview Cemetery, conducted by Rev. Steve Turner. Memorials may be made to Moore Humane Society, P.O. Box 203, Southern Pines, NC 28388.
Services entrusted to Powell Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at PinesFunerals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.