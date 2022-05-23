Margaret M. Ledbetter

Margaret McCrimmon Ledbetter, 88, of Aberdeen, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 18, 2022, while enjoying her final trip out west.

A native of Moore County, she was a daughter of the late Elisha Bryant “Babe” McCrimmon and Christian Elizabeth “Bessie” Priest McCrimmon. Margaret attended Vass school and early in life worked for Carolina Soap and Candle, and later did accounting work for Moore Memorial Hospital and Thomas Oil.

What she enjoyed most in life was being a wife, mother and grandmother, though her greatest love was spoiling her grandchildren, taking them on many cross country adventures. Margaret also loved traveling and the Western states were her favorite. Other past times she enjoyed were meeting up with friends for breakfast and crafting, particularly cross stitching, quilting and decorative painting.

She was preceded in death by her husband, JJ, of 70 years; and brothers, Ernest, Raymond and William McCrimmon. She is survived by her daughter, Yvonne Kirk, of Aberdeen; granddaughter, Amy Kirk, of Aberdeen; grandson, John Kirk, of Winston Salem; honorary grandchild, Hollie Ivester, of Aberdeen; son-in-law, Gerald Kirk ,of Albemarle; and Frankie, her chihuahua.

Graveside services will be 2 p,m., Monday, May 23, at Lakeview Cemetery, conducted by Rev. Steve Turner. Memorials may be made to Moore Humane Society, P.O. Box 203, Southern Pines, NC 28388.

Services entrusted to Powell Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at PinesFunerals.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days