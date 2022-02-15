Margaret M. Hunsucker

Margaret Marlene Hunsucker, 87, of Robbins, died peacefully Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at home, with her daughters beside her.
Marlene was born to Ora Edwin Austin and Margaret Ruth McIntyre Austin on Oct. 3, 1934, in Knob Noster, Mo. She married William “Bill” Andrew Hunsucker, in 1957, and devoted 30 years to Moore County Schools Child Nutrition Service. Upon retirement, she and Bill enjoyed traveling until his death in 2004.
Marlene is survived by her daughters, Anna Bristow (Roger), and Debby Albright; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren; a brother, Larry Austin (Jane). of Adairville, Ky.; and many friends and family.
In keeping with her wishes, no visitation is scheduled. A private, graveside service will be held Wednesday, Feb. 16, at Pine Rest Cemetery, in Robbins.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Abe’s Avengers, #fighterforAbe, or to the Robbins Area Christian Ministry.
Online condolences may be left at: www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.