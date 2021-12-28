Margaret L. Vetrosky

Margaret Lou Vetrosky, of Pinehurst, 101 years of age, passed away Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Quail Haven Village.
Born Nov. 21, 1920, in Newton, she was the seventh of 10 children to the late Frank and Nancy Eckard. After growing up on the family farm near Newton, and graduating from Catawba County Claremont High School, she moved to Oakland, Calif., to take a position with the U.S. Navy as a secretary. Margaret also worked as a glove and hat model for I. Magnin & Company department store in San Francisco. In the winter of 1950, she married her husband Thomas, and they were blessed with three children.
Margaret was a talented charcoal and pastels artist, creator of beautiful crochet and knit works, and an amazing cook (especially her oatmeal and chocolate chip cookies). An avid golfer and bridge player, she also loved reading fairytales, especially enjoying the stories by Brothers Grimm. Another favorite pastime was watching television, particularly the Golf Channel; however, she found most of the other channels only worthy of being deemed “junk channels.”
Her favorite foods were nacho cheese-flavored Doritos and See’s Candies Nuts and Chews. Her favorite sayings were “Don’t cry over spilled milk,” “Oh, for crying in a bucket!” and, “Whad’ya go and do that for?” Our mother was gracious, patient and gentle soul who will be missed always!
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Thomas; eldest daughter, Nancy; brothers, William, Edward, Palmer, Joseph, Jesse and Fred; and sisters; Sue, Evelyn and Dot.
Margaret is survived by son, Daniel and wife, Penny; daughter, Margaret and husband, Michael; grandson, Christopher and partner, Cassie, granddaughter, Bonnie and partner, Craig; grandson, Keith and wife, Christina; and granddaughter, Aubree and partner, Niko.
Our family wishes to thank Quail Haven Village and Liberty Hospice for all their care, compassion and support given to our mother over the years.
A funeral service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at: www.bolesfuneralhome.com. Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.
