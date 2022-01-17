Margaret A. Jones

Margaret Ann Jones, 83, of Aberdeen, passed on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Pinehurst.
Margaret was born in Murphy, to Roscoe and Nellie Adams Oct. 5, 1938. She graduated from Workman High School, in Stow, Ohio. She married Jerry Jerome Jones on Jan. 8, 1956, 66 years to the day of her passing. They lived in Stow, Ohio. Margaret was adventurous, loved riding motorcycles, and adored her children and grandchildren.
Margaret is survived by her son John (Carmen) Jones, son James (Mary) Jones, daughter Cindy (Jack) Meany, son Michael (Paula) Jones; and her sister, Melba Sue Quesenberry; her 12 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a memorial to St. Joseph’s Indian School, Chamberlain, S.D.
The family of Margaret Ann Jones wishes to extend our sincere thanks to FirstHealth’s paramedics of the Mount Gilead area, emergency room staff at Moore Regional Hospital, and staff at the Reid Heart Center.
No visitation or funeral services will be held at this time. A service will be held in the summer of 2022, in Ohio. Margaret’s ashes will be laid with her mother, Nellie Adams, in Murphy,; and with her husband, Jerry Jerome Jones; and her son, Jeffrey Paul Jones, in Oakwood Cemetery, Cuyahaga Falls, Ohio.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Boles Funeral Home, Southern Pines.
