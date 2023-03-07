Marc K. Franks

Marc Kelly Franks, 63, of Apex, passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. He was born June 21, 1959, the son of the late Irma Jones Franks and M. Carlisle Franks.
He is survived by his wife, Robbie Caddell Franks; daughter, Kathryn F. White and her husband, Michael; and grandson, Colton Jones White. His mother and father in-law, Linda and Bobby Caddell; brother-in-law, Bryan Caddell (Janet); sister-in-law, Sarah Frederick (Butch Greene); and sister-in-law, June McNeill (Matt); along with his nieces, nephews and many cousins.
Marc was a loving, caring, devoted husband and father. who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. His stories were a source of endless entertainment for all those who knew him: He never met a stranger. He especially loved the time he spent as “Marc” (per Marc’s request) with his grandson, Colton.
Marc was a proud alumni of Pinecrest High School, where he and Robbie first met. While attending Pinecrest, he was a member of the football team, the choral ensemble and the Key Club, where he met many life-long friends. While growing up in Moore County he was a member of Aberdeen Baptist Church, after he and Robbie married they became members of Holland’s United Methodist Church. After buying a home at Lake Tillery, they began attending First United Methodist Church of Mount Gilead, where Marc enjoyed being a member of the Chancel Choir.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, March 11, at Holland’s United Methodist Church, in Raleigh.
A graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m., on Saturday, March 11, at Eagle Springs Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 264 Eagle Branch Road, Eagle Springs, NC 27242. A reception will immediately follow the graveside service in the home of Gay and Mike Martin.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Chancel Choir of First United Methodist Church in Mt. Gilead, 100 N. Main St., Mount Gilead, NC 27306.
Service arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 Saint Mary’s St., Raleigh, NC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.