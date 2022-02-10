Mamie L. Cole

Mamie Legrand Cole, 73 of Eagle Springs, died Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst.
She is survived by her sisters, Annie Iola Kennedy and Aileen Littlejohn; brother, William LeGrand (Millie); and other relatives.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, Feb. 12, 4 p.m., at Pleasant Hill AME Zion Church, 321 Brutonville Road, Candor, where she was a member.
A walk-through viewing will be held Saturday, Feb. 12, 3-4 p.m., at the church. Face masks and social distancing are required for these indoor events.
Interment at Oak Hill Cemetery, Candor.
Online condolences can be made at simonfuneralhome.com.
