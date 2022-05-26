Longtime Pinehurst resident Mai Clark died Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, on Hilton Head Island, from complications after a fall. She was 79.
Mai is survived by her husband of 45 years, Pinehurst architect Robert "Bob" Clark; and her daughter, Catherine. She was predeceased by her younger brother, “C.O.,” and their parents.
Born and raised in Sweden, Mai had an adventurous spirit from an early age, and she loved the glamour of international film, fashion and travel. She worked as a fashion model as well as a flight attendant for Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) and earned her degree in nursing from Stockholm University, before emigrating to the United States in 1965. Later, she proudly became an American citizen.
Mai and Bob moved to the village of Pinehurst from Southern California, in 1987. While Bob set up his architectural practice, Mai handled medical transcription and billing services for a number of local medical providers. Before retiring, they were both fixtures in the village for years, working from the office building they designed and built at 65 Community Road.
Per her wishes, Mai's ashes were scattered at sea by her daughter.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to a favorite charity or one of Mai's: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and The Humane Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.