M. Sheila Lang

Mary Sheila O’Connor Lang, 92, of Southern Pines, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at St. Joseph of the Pines.
Sheila was born June 14, 1929, in Pittsburgh, Pa., to the late Charles Vincent O’Connor and Mary Emma LeStrange O’Connor. She retired from the civil service in 1993, after 20 years of service. She was a proud military wife and lived in many states throughout her late husband’s military service.
Sheila was a wonderful mother to nine beautiful children, and was involved in many of their activities growing up to include Girl Scout leader, attending swim meets and attending various sports. After her retirement in 1993, she enjoyed her home on the golf course in Caswell Beach, where she spent many days enjoying the ocean and the peace that it brought to her. She was actively involved in Sea Turtle Watch during nesting season, and supervised nests and monitored them for activity. This hobby led her to a love of all things turtles which was reflected in her collection of turtle jewelry and décor.
While living at the beach, she enjoyed searching for sand dollars along with her grandchildren and riding her beach bike. Her grandchildren were her pride and she enjoyed having them with her as much as she could. In 2014, Sheila moved to Southern Pines, to be closer to family. She was an avid reader, enjoyed crossword puzzles and was devoted in her Catholic faith. She attended St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, in Southern Pines.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Col. Vincent W. Lang; and her son, Vincent W. Lang Jr.
She is survived by her children, Mary Carol Mathis (Kit), of Washington; Suzanna Louise Moberly (Ret. Col. Robert L.), of Virginia, Kathleen Turkoski (Ret. CW5 U.S. Army Steve), of Alabama, Michael Vincent Lang (Laura), of North Carolina; Ret. U.S. Navy Capt. Thomas H. Lang, of South Carolina, Walter John Lang, of Georgia, Virginia E. Hammill (Albert), of North Carolina, and Ret. U.S. Navy ITC Matthew J. Lang (Marie), of North Carolina. She is also survived by nine granddaughters, seven grandsons, six great-grandsons, three great-granddaughters, three great-great-grandsons and one great-great-granddaughter; and three brothers, Ret. U.S. Army Col. Hugh O’Connor (Jacqueline), of North Carolina, Ret. U.S. Air Force Col. Paul O’Connor (Marilyn), of Arizona, and Ret. U.S. Army Lt. Col. David O’Connor, of North Carolina.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Southport.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.