M. Priscilla Snee

(Mary) Priscilla Snee, born on Feb. 8, 1939, died peacefully on the bright and sunny afternoon of Wednesday, May 11, 2022, after a long struggle with vascular dementia. She was in her home, at Penick Village, in the loving presence of family and caregivers.
The daughter of Mary and Stephen Luzetsky, of Edwardsville, Pa., she was born at home and raised a coal miner’s daughter in a modest house rich in love.
Warm-hearted, frugal, feisty and sensitive, Priscilla was well-loved by family and friends alike. A great cook and lover of music who had a sweet lyrical voice, Priscilla loved to sing and dance, and had an innate artistic flair.
In her early twenties, Priscilla proudly received her degree as a Registered Nurse at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital School of Nursing. She began dating Jerry Snee, also of Edwardsville. One fateful night at a dance he whispered in her ear “I’m going to marry you.” They married in 1962, and made their home in Sayville, Long Island, N.Y. There they raised three children, Karen Lynne, Jerome (Jerry) Charles and Kathleen Ann. Priscilla completed her certification as an ASPO Lamaze childbirth educator, helping thousands welcome their children into the world.
After retirement, Priscilla and Jerry retired to Seven Lakes. There they were devout members of Sacred Heart Parish, Pinehurst, where Priscilla also served as an Adorer and member of the Sacred Heart choir. She also enjoyed singing with the Sweet Adelines, and time spent in the company of her family, many friends and doting dog, Monty.
Pris, as she was known to close family, especially the love of her life, Jerry, shared over 50 years of marriage before his passing in 2013. She was the loving nana of Meghan, Grace and Matthew Murphy. Priscilla is survived by her children, Karen (William Campbell), Jerry, Kathleen Murphy (James); her grandchildren; and her sisters, Sonia Davis, Christine Sakoski (Charlie) and Patricia Merman (Fred). She was predeceased by her husband, Jerome William Snee; brother, Stephen Luzetsky; her parents, Mary and Stephen Luzetsky; and adoring parents-in-law, John and Mary Snee.
A funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, in Pinehurst, on Friday, July 22, at 11 a.m. In consideration for each other’s well-being, the family respectfully asks that visitors please wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374, (910) 695-7500. Gifts in Priscilla’s name can also be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 300 Dundee Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374, (910) 295-6550; or the Penick Village Foundation, Benevolent Assistance Program, 500 E. Rhode Island Ave., Southern Pines, NC 28387, (910) 692-0487.
Condolences to the Snee family are much appreciated and can be sent in care of Mrs Kathleen Murphy, 121 Grady St., Bayport, NY 11705.
Online condolences may be made to www.millerbolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to the intrepid and caring staff of Penick Village and FirstHealth Hospice. Priscilla’s family grieves her loss, but will cherish her life and legacy always.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.