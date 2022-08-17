Mary Jean Kerrigan Sundstrom, 87, of Pinehurst, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.
She grew up in Fitchburg, Mass., and graduated from Trinity College, in Washington, D.C., with a political science degree. She was employed by MIT in Cambridge, Mass., in the Human Relations department. Her father, Ambrose Kerrigan, graduated from MIT, and her mom, Marion, graduated from Boston University.
She is survived by her husband, Ron. They were married on June 24, 1961, in Massachusetts. She is survived by her daughter, Ellie Sundstrom, and her six children, Sarah and David Erdos, with children Aviya, Rafael and Eden; Abigail and Rondale Austin, with children, Jayden and Josiah; Stephen and Genesis Greek, with child, Ariella, Andrew, Jacob and David Greek; her son, Stephen and spouse, Lauren, with children, Mia and Leo; her daughter, Karen and spouse, Dutch Thomson, with children, GraceAnna and Scott; her brother, Jim Kerrigan, of Ithaca, N.Y., and his children; along with the Vollmer family from Madison, Conn. Her sister, Joan Vollmer, passed away in 1991.
Ron and Jean lived throughout the United States. First to California (Anaheim, San Diego and San Francisco), then to Rochester, N.Y. A management promotion took them to Denver, Colo., for 17 years, which was followed by Plano, Texas.
They retired to Pinehurst in 1998, where they enjoyed playing golf and tennis and the beauty of Pinehurst. Jean enjoyed team golf competitions with a band of friends. She won the club golf championship at Woodmoor Country Club twice and the Silver Foils Golf Championship in Pinehurst, in 2010.
She volunteered for many organizations, including The Ronald McDonald House, garden club, novel book club, Prancing Horse and The Carolina Philharmonic. They joined Community Presbyterian Church in Pinehurst. She enjoyed gardening, bridge, golf, tennis and photography.
She loved her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was instrumental in organizing 10 family reunions over the course of 25 years. She leaves behind her Irish humor, playing the game well, and the thrill of a great golf shot.
The family will have a private family gathering in her honor.
In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to The Ronald McDonald House in Raleigh at www.wakemed.org/giving.
