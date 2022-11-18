M. Carlisle Franks, 91, of Raleigh, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. He was the son of the late Lethia Jones Franks and Dwight M. Franks Sr.
He was predeceased by his wife, Irma J. Franks, of 66 years; his brother, Dwight M. Franks Jr.; and sisters, Mary F. Weatherspoon and Martha F. Williams.
Surviving are his son, Marc K. Franks and his wife, Robbie; granddaughter, Kathryn F. White and her husband, Michael; and his great-grandson, Colton Jones White. He is also survived by six nieces, eight nephews; numerous great nieces and great nephews: and long-time friend, Jose Barajas.
Rev. Franks is a graduate of Wake Forest University and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. He completed a clinical chaplaincy internship at Dorothea Dix Hospital; studied marriage and family therapy with the world-renowned Virginia Satir at Case Western University, Cleveland, Ohio. Before entering clinical chaplaincy internship, Rev. Franks served as a pastor in Goldsboro and Mt. Olive.
He served as chaplain of Moore Regional Hospital, (now FirstHealth, Pinehurst), Sandhills Mental Health Center and as director of pastoral services at Dorothea Dix Hospital. He was in private practice with the late Dr. Don Schulte, Pinehurst. While in Pinehurst, Chaplain Franks served on the board for Pee Dee government, chairman of Moore County Nursing Home Advisory Board and was instrumental in the birthing of Sandhills Hospice. He also served on the board of directors of Hospice of North Carolina. He was chairman of the board of directors when Sandhills Hospice was first organized and served for several years.
For many years Chaplain Franks led workshops throughout the state on death and dying, marriage enrichment, techniques of counseling and related topics. He led many workshops for the Cancer Society.
Chaplain Franks served as adjunct instructor for Sandhills Community College, Richmond Technical College, Montgomery Technical College, Central Carolina Community College, Johnston Community College, Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary and Shaw Divinity School. He led workshops in the field of marriage and family, death and dying, communication skills, human relations, techniques of counseling and other related areas of expertise.
Rev. Franks was a long-time member of the Hillsborough Street YMCA, in Raleigh, and his early morning daily exercise routines helped him maintain his health and fitness into his 90s. After retirement, he began a second career at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, where he worked for 15 years as the service and scheduling coordinator.
A private entombment will be held at Montlawn Memorial Park, followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m, on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Ridge Road Baptist Church. A reception will immediately follow the service in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ridge Road Baptist Church, 2011 Ridge Road, Raleigh, North Carolina 27607, or online at www.rrbch.com.
Service arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 Saint Mary's St., Raleigh, NC.
