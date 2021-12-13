Lynn Wester Caviness, 64, passed away peacefully in the presence of her family on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst. She is now enjoying the presence of her Lord and Savior alongside her husband.
Born October 4, 1957, in Johnston County, N.C., Lynn was the daughter of the late Speedy and Janie Creekmore.
Lynn was a loving mother of three children, diligently teaching her children at home from their early elementary years through high school and availed herself to keeping an orderly home. She instilled good moral character and values to her children and others.
From her teenage years until her passing, Lynn showed her love to God through serving in numerous children’s ministries. Many years of her life were spent dedicated to those that she loved, tending to their physical and emotional needs as their health deteriorated. She was a faithful and loving wife to her late husband, Wayne Caviness, of over forty years. Their relationship was an inspiration for others to aspire to.
Lynn loved her grandchildren fiercely and enjoyed spending time with each of them. Each year, she looked forward to spending a week with her family at her favorite place, The Wilds Christian Camp. She enjoyed attending for 29 years.
Lynn had a “green thumb” and enjoyed cultivating the beauty of God’s creation. She also was talented in arts and crafts and enjoyed painting and creating things for others.
Lynn is survived by two sons, Philip Caviness and wife, Judy, Stephen Caviness and wife, Melinda; daughter, Sarah Duvdevani and husband, Shai; brother, Johnnie Wester; 11 grandchildren, Matthew, Payton, Aaron, Ethan, Lauryn, Chloe, Brenna, Ian, Grayson, Austin and Noga.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Yates-Thagard Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery at 3820 Vass Carthage Road, Carthage NC.
Services entrusted to Fry and Prickett Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at PinesFunerals.com.
