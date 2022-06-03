Lucinda R. Boyd

Lucinda Ruth Boyd, of Southern Pines, died at home on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. She was born Feb. 18, 1938, in Table Grove, Ill., to Dr. John B. and Helen Schutz Boyd. She spent the majority of her life in Illinois, living in Havana, Ill., until she left for college and then working in Chicago, Ill.
Lucinda is survived by her only sister, Judith Boyd Kelley, of Pinehurst; and by her nieces and their families, Robin Kelly and Kevin A. Tingley and sons, Aaron, Patrick and Brendan; and Alyson Kelley and M. Eric Harber and children, Ryan, Serena and Joanna.
Lucinda leaves not only her families, but many good friends throughout the U.S. Her close family ties included her Peace Corps roommate and husband, Mary and John Clouse (d.) and sons, Ronald, Douglas and David. The Boyd sisters have maintained close ties with the Boyd and Schutz cousins as well.
Lucinda graduated from Northwestern University with a B.A. and a M.A.T. She also acquired a M.S.W. from Tulane University, and followed the social work path in her long career with the Illinois Dept. of Mental Health in Chicago, Ill. After her retirement in 1998, and until she came to North Carolina to be with her sister and ailing mother in 2005, Lucinda travelled extensively.
In North Carolina, Lucinda became devoted to the church family at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, in Southern Pines, including singing in the choir, singing in a special sextet and participating in church outreach. She also was active in the Civic League and served as treasurer.
Lucinda was blessed with a photographic memory and was insatiable in her quest for facts, information and knowledge. She was the family historian and would field questions from both sides of the family, knowing not only dates, names and places, but also some of the scandalous doings.
In between obtaining her degrees, Lucinda was one of the early Peace Corps volunteers and served as a teacher of chief’s daughters in Kano, Nigeria. She traveled in Europe after Peace Corps and lived in a kibbutz, in Israel, for a short time.
A memorial service will be held at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, in Southern Pines, on Friday, June 17, at 2 p.m. The service will be lived streamed and recorded.
