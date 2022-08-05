On Sunday, July 31, 2022, with both great sadness and yet peace in our hearts, we lost a wonderful soul, an international women of mystery, friend, and mother, Lucile Weber, to her courageous battle with cancer. But we know she is now in a beautiful place of no pain, comfort and joy with our Lord.
Lucile was born in a small town in France called Asnières-sur-Blour, to her parents who predeceased her, Charles and Elisabeth. Lucile was raised in Forbach, France, and interestingly went on to work for the U.S. Army military intelligence in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and later was transferred to the United States, working at Fort Bragg.
After Lucile retired, she continued to be involved with the U.S. Army Special Forces and taught French until she became ill.
Lucile loved to shop, decorate, dress snazzy, jewelry, and to spend time with her canine pal, Frank. We will never forget her wonderful smile and laugh along with her “Oui, ma chérie!” (Yes, my cheri).
She is heartbreakingly missed by her daughter and son-in-law, Noelle and Ralph Hackney; and all of her favorite pups, Frank, Mosby, Jax, Lili and Greta.
A celebration of life ceremony to be announced later.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Lucile’s name to the American Cancer Society.
