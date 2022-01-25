Louise P. Monroe

Louise P. Monroe, 86, of Southern Pines, passed peacefully Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at the FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.

Born in Red Springs on Oct. 22, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Archie and Roberta Garner Phillips. Louise moved to Aberdeen as a teenager and graduated from Aberdeen High School, class of 1953. In 1956 she married Charles Monroe. The two would settle in Pinebluff and start a family. Louise was a longtime, faithful member of Bethesda Presbyterian Church in Aberdeen.

Louise was a natural nurturer. She helped to care for nieces, nephews, friends’ children and anyone that just needed caring. She was doing home daycare in the days before home daycare was a thing. She was never happier than when she could help others. Louise also enjoyed tending to her flower garden as well as watching and feeding the birds.

Louise was the wife of the late Charles Monroe. In addition to her husband, she is predeceased by her daughter, Pam; brothers, Archie Phillips Jr., Bradley Phillips, Wayne Phillips; and sister, Betty Ann Willard.

Louise is survived by her son, Charlie Monroe and wife, Maureen Frazer Monroe; her daughter, Cindy Monroe Muse and husband, Spencer Muse, all of Durham. She is also survived by her sisters Ella Morton and Aileen Gooden; as well and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews.

A celebration of her life will be held at the Bethesda Presbyterian Church, 1002 N. Sandhills Blvd (U.S. 1), Aberdeen, on Saturday, Jan. 29, at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends at the church chapel prior to the service, from 1 to 2 p.m.

Louise’s passions in life were caring for all children and the beauty that flowers bring to the world. As part of her celebration, flowers are welcomed; however in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.

Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.

