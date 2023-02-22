Louis R. Compo

Louis Raoul Compo, 93, joined the saints triumphant on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at his home in Penick Village, Southern Pines.
He was born on April 7, 1929, in Pensacola, Fla., to Rear Adm. George Leo and Mrs. Jean (Bergner) Compo. His beloved wife, Elizabeth (Betty) Woodcock Todd, died in 2018, after 67 years of marriage. He is survived by their five children and spouses, Christine Bagley (David), of San Diego, Calif.; Patricia McDuff (Doug), of Gainesville, Ga., George Compo (Saunders), of Norfolk, Va., Louise DeHaven (Darrel), of Gig Harbor, Wash., and Gilbert Compo (Pamela), of Virginia Beach, Va.; as well as 11 grandchildren (six of them married themselves), 13 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Louis loved his country, his God, his family and his rum-and-coke (not necessarily in that order!). A Navy junior, he lived in 1939 Cuba (where, as a teenager, he discovered kegs of rum “hidden” for him by the Bacardi family), 1947 Saipan (where he met 16-year-old Betty), then in 1948 off to William and Mary College (varsity tennis, Lambda Chi, Economics A.B.).
His Navy Exchange career took him around the world from Pensacola, San Diego and Virginia Beach, to the Philippines. In retirement, he lived in Pinehurst, Southern Pines and Oak Island (where he and Betty collected their ever-growing family each summer for the Compo beach week).
Louis loved the Episcopal Church and over the years served faithfully as a vestryman at Christ Church (Pensacola), Eastern Shore Chapel (Virginia Beach), St. Dunstan’s (San Diego) and Emmanuel Church (Southern Pines).
He loved dancing to big bands, competitive tennis and social golf. His family and friends, especially in Pensacola, San Diego, Norfolk, Virginia Beach and Pinehurst/Southern Pines, knew Louis as the happiest person they had ever met.
The family wishes to thank Home Choice for many years of faithful care for Louis, and FirstHealth Hospice for their attentive care during his final weeks.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, March 25, in the Penick Village Grand Hall, Southern Pines.
If you wish to honor Louis, raise your glass to a life well lived. Donations in his memory may be made to Penick Chapel Alms Fund, 500 East Rhode Island Ave., Southern Pines, NC 28387; or FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, 150 Applescross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
