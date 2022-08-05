Louis J. Marchand, a three-time Emmy Award winning technical director for ABC, passed away peacefully at his home on Cape Cod, on Friday, July 29, 2022. He was 96.
Born in New York City, in 1926, he graduated from Sewanhaka High School, and Sewanhaka Jr. College in Floral Park, N.Y., before enlisting in the U.S. Navy in 1943.
After serving his country as a radio communicator in the South Pacific, he returned to New York, and began working in the emerging industry of television for ABC in 1948. There he carved out a distinguished career that included working on Firestone Theater, The Jimmy Dean Show, The Pueblo Incident, The1984 Summer Olympics in L.A., and finally One Life to Live, retiring in 1989.
His 1949 marriage to his beloved wife, Eugenia L. Thomas, who predeceased him in 2006, produced four children, Louanne, Paul, James and Lori; who then added four grandchildren, Jennifer, Michael, Eric and Timothy; and five great-grandchildren, Alexandra, Christian, River, Chase and Autumn.
A modest, humble man, he was happiest spending time with his family after golfing with Gene in the “back room” of their Massapequa, N.Y., home that he built as a 15th wedding anniversary gift for Gene.
Ten years later, they built a vacation home at Mt. Snow, Vt., where they skied and entertained their family and friends for the next 25 years. After retiring in 1989, they built the house of their dreams on the golf course at Pinehurst, where he lived until 2020.
As active members of the Pinehurst Country Club, they were involved in many aspects of the community, including the building and dedication of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where he was an usher, accountant and a member of the Perpetual Adoration Society.
His family was fortunate to have him living near them for the last year of his life. There he had time to visit with his family, enjoy the comfort of a new home, and reflect on a life well lived, and making every moment count. He will be greatly missed.
A small private memorial will be held by the family at the home of his grandson, Tim.
