Louis G. Mason

Col. Louis George Mason passed away on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Vass. He was born at Fort Bragg on VE Day (May 8, 1945) and was a proud “Army Brat” living both at Fort Bragg and Edgewood Arsenal in his youth. He was the son of Chief Warrant Officer George and Zora (Hodges) Mason.
A 1967 regular Army graduate from Southern Mississippi, he served tours with the 5th Special Forces Group in Vietnam, the U.S. Embassy in Cambodia, Korea, Fort Benning, numerous assignments with Special Operations units at Fort Bragg, and finally at several posts in the Washington, D.C. area. In 1974, he was awarded the Royal Order of Sahametrei by the president of Cambodia. He was the founding commander of the 528th Special Operations Support Battalion; and graduated from the Command and General Staff College and the Army War College, in addition to receiving postgraduate degrees from North Alabama (EdS) and Georgia State University (MEd, EdD).
Lou started skydiving in 1964. He attended Airborne School with 369 jumps; eventually accumulating over 32 hours in freefall. He was a member of the United States Parachute Association, an early “D License” holder and rated instructor. He was both a military and FAA certified parachute rigger.
As an elementary student, he began playing the drums. Over the years he not only played in local bands, but also with the Baltimore Symphony. He attended Southern Mississippi on a music scholarship. He was an Eagle Scout, Anglican God and Country recipient, and eventually an assistant scoutmaster.
After retiring from the Army, he was appointed to the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), where he served for numerous years spearheading advanced technology development for web-based collaborative and agent-based future command and control systems. He retired from SAIC in McLean, Va., as the director of transformation.
He began a life obsession with golf at the age of eight. In retirement, he was very happy playing alone in the mornings and enjoyed frequent golf vacations to Hilton Head, Kiawah Island and Ponte Vedra. He was a collector of model trains, building a large train room in his retirement home for his “O Scale” trains, a hobby that was inspired by his first train set, given to him at the age of seven.
For over fifty years, Lou and his wife raised and showed two breeds of champion dogs: Cocker Spaniels and Longhaired Dachshunds. They had two champions shown at the Westminster Kennel Club.
He took a keen interest in genealogy, tracing maternal roots directly to the original settlers of Maryland (the Ark and Dove) as well as the Revolutionary War. Working in harmony with his nephew, they assembled over 8,800 family records. Lou also worked with several genealogy sites documenting family histories. He eventually took the lead in organizing both his 45th and 50th high school class reunions.
Lou was a lifetime member the Special Forces Association (“Decader”), a life member of the Army War College Foundation and a member of the Army Navy Country Club in Arlington, Va. In addition, he belonged to the Special Forces Regiment, designated as an “ARSOF Icon” (Army Special Operations Forces), a DARPA Alumni, Distinguished Member of the Quartermaster Corps, and a Quartermaster Corps Hall of Fame recipient.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret “Beth” Cook Mason; two children, Bradley Stott Cook Mason, of Manassas, Va., and Valen Mason Rosenberg (Aaron), of Clifton, Va.; two grandsons, Graham and Brooks Rosenberg; and nephew, Col. Dr. Kevin Mason, of Wellsboro, Pa.
He will be interred in Arlington National Cemetery at a future date.
