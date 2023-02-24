Louis C. Ferretti, 90, of Pinehurst, died on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.
Born March 15, 1932, in Tuckahoe, N.Y., he was a son of Alfonso Ferretti and Gilda Della Sciucca Ferretti, and the fourth of their five children. He received his bachelor’s degree from Niagara University in 1955, and his master’s degree from Columbia University in 1962. He also did advanced graduate studies at St. Lawrence University, SUNY-Albany, Cornell University, St. Johns and Hofstra universities. He had a 38-year career in education working as a teacher, coach, department chairperson, school administrator and adjunct professor.
In 1987, he and his wife, Sue, retired to Pinehurst and enjoyed a retirement of golfing, traveling, and enjoying family and many friendships. He was a member of the Pinehurst Country Club for over 35 years. He golfed with many groups, making six holes-in-one, including one with the MGA. He also volunteered with the Special Olympics, where he coached bocce ball.
His parents; brothers, Thomas, Michael and Richard; and sister, Elvira, predeceased him.
He is survived by his wife, Sue; his daughter, Louise (Sean) Ryan, of West Islip N.Y.; stepson, Eric (Mary) Allen; and stepdaughter, Sheree (Jon) McPherson, both of Charlotte; grandchildren, Stephen (Deanna), of Red Bank, N.J., and Edward (Megan) Ryan, of Levittown, N.Y., Jane McPherson, Gabriella, Giuliana and Matthew Allen, all of Charlotte; great-granddaughter, Mackenzie Ryan, of Levittown, N.Y.; also many nephews, nieces, dear family and friends survive him.
A funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church is scheduled for Saturday, March 4, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be sent to Muscular Dystrophy Association.
