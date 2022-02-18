Lou Ellen Cagle

Lou Ellen Hammer Cagle, 66, of Cameron, passed away, at home, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Born March 6, 1955, Lou Ellen was the daughter of the late William Guy and Vera Ellen Brown Hammer. She married the love of her life, Johnny “Tater” Ray Cagle, in 1974, and they were gifted with 41 years together. She deeply loved her husband and had missed him greatly since his passing in December 2015.
Tater loved the outdoors and Lou Ellen did as well. She loved the camping experience, in her camper, at the lake or near the beach. She was all about “glamping,” before it was a thing. She also enjoyed boating out on the lake, spending time with her family. She was always quick to suggest, “Let’s go shopping!” with that infectious smile and twinkle in her eye.
She loved her family, grandchildren and friends with enthusiasm and joy. She adored taking care of her granddaughter and grandson, treasuring those moments with them as a grandmother does. She was always on time, and the last to leave a gathering, her stories and laughter keeping her close to family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband, Johnny “Tater” Ray Cagle; and her brother, Cecil Hammer, in December 2021.
She is survived by her son, Jeremy Shane Cagle and his wife, Audrey, and their two children, Amelia and Gavin, of Carthage; also survived by her brother, Darrell Hammer and wife, Gaylon, of Robbins; and three nieces, Rhonda Hussey, April Vest and Cassie Hammer, both of Robbins. She will be missed dearly by many friends and relatives.
Friends are invited to the visitation, Saturday, Feb. 19, from 12-2 p.m., at Fry and Prickett Funeral Home, Carthage. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., officiated by Pastor Joey Greene.
Fry and Prickett Funeral Home is serving the Cagle family.
Online condolences may be left at www.pinesfunerals.com.
