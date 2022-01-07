Lorraine M. Anderson

Lorraine Marie (Minotte) Anderson, a resident at Penick Village, passed away Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, after suffering from Alzheimer’s disease for several years.
Born in Beaver Falls, Penn., June 6, 1937, she was the younger daughter of two to William Minotte and Teresa (Myers) Minotte. She graduated from Apollo High School, in 1955, and moved to Washington, D.C., where she worked as a legal secretary until meeting and marrying her husband, Thomas Anderson.
Lorraine was a professional musician (vocalist), a well-traveled Navy wife and much loved mother. Her passions were her family, music, cooking and golf.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her older sister, Marlene (Minotte) Dunmire, all of Apollo, Penn.; and her oldest child, William John Anderson, of Aberdeen.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Thomas Anderson; her daughter, Tracey B. Anderson, both of Pinehurst; and three grandchildren, Katana B. Lemelin, of Jackson Springs, Steven C. Lemelin and Alana L. Lemelin, both of Pinehurst.
A private memorial service will be held at the U.S. Naval Academy Chapel at a later date, with inurnment to follow in the family vault at the U.S. Naval Academy columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be left at: www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.
