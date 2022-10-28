Loran A. Crowell

Loran Alexander Crowell, 92, of Southern Pines, passed away at his home on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
Born in Boston, on April 6, 1930, Loran was the son of the late Daniel Lambert Crowell and Elizabeth Gerrie Crowell. He was a graduate of English High School in Boston, class of 1947, and a graduate of Wentworth Institute of Technology, class of 1954.
In 1946, Loran walked Jeanne Barca home from a Sadie Hawkins dance and, by June 1951, the two married. Loran and Jeanne were married for 71 years.
Loran worked for Owens Corning Fiberglas as a sales representative and worked his way to managerial positions in Ohio and Michigan, eventually landing in Chicago. In the mid-1970s, Loran was appointed by the mayor as the first commissioner of the city of Chicago’s Commission of Greater Chicago Committee to Use Energy Wisely, which influenced the Chicago building code and energy programs. Later, he acquired his own construction company, ThermaSeal, and built it to a prominent business.
Loran officially retired in 1999, then moved to Southern Pines in 2005, where he enjoyed many rounds of golf. An avid golfer, he was a member of Woodstock Country Club in Illinois, as well as Longleaf Golf Club, and social groups including The Mulligans, ROMEOs, and Breakfast at Betsy’s with his friends.
Loran was the loving husband of Jeanne Crowell. He was the father of David Crowell (Debra), Jane Fyfe and Judi Black. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren, Colleen, Katherine, Cameron (Elizabeth), Christopher, Elizabeth, Scott (Katie) and Melinda. Loran was the brother of the late Daniel Crowell Jr. and Nancy Forest (the late Charles).
A gathering to celebrate Loran’s life will be held on Friday, Nov. 4, at Longleaf Golf and Family Club, from 2 to 4 p.m., for his family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made toFirstHealth Hospice Foundation at www.firsthealth.org.
