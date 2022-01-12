Lois R. McAuliffe

Lois Regina McAuliffe, 87, of Pinehurst, passed away Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at FirstHealth Hospice House, surrounded by loved ones.
She was born Nov. 23, 1934, in Pittsburgh, Pa., to the late Eileen and Louis Baldizar. She grew up in Sharpsburg, Pa., and Mt. Lebanon, Pa. She put herself through college, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in education from Duquesne University, in Pittsburgh, which led to her lifelong career as a teacher. Her first job was with the city of Pittsburgh school system.
Before retiring to Pinehurst, Lois lived in Newtown, Conn., for 25 years. She taught sixth, seventh and eighth grade Social Studies and English at St. Joseph of Danbury and St. Joseph of Brookfield. She was also active in civic and spiritual organizations, including Meals on Wheels, Newtown Women's Club, Newtown Literacy Program and Newtown's Commission on Aging. In addition, Lois was an active member of St. Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church serving as a eucharistic minister and lector.
In Pinehurst, Lois was an active member of Sacred Heart Church as a eucharistic minister and volunteer for Perpetual Adoration, as well as a member of the Women of Sacred Heart. In addition, she was a volunteer coordinator for Newcomers of the Pinehurst Area, Moore County Literacy Council and FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital. A lover of the arts and music, she attended performances of the North Carolina Symphony Orchestra and the North Carolina theater for as long as she was able.
Lois was predeceased by her soulmate, Jack, with whom she celebrated 61 years of marriage. Her passion for continued education, history and the arts took her, Jack, and their family to many places, near and far. It was important for her to share this love with children and expose them to a world outside their own. She enjoyed the companionship of dogs, gardening, playing tennis and golf, volunteering and playing cards, especially bridge. She was involved in bridge groups both in Newtown, Pa., and Pinehurst. She was an avid reader who could finish a book in one sitting, knew all the rules for grammar and English, and was a master at solving complex crossword puzzles. Lois is remembered as a woman of integrity, strength, compassion, honesty, unwavering faith, a sense of humor, a deep love for family, and passion for the arts and an array of music. She was an educator to the end and was insistent that all her children graduate from institutions of higher learning. She could diagram any sentence and tell you about any Civil War battle.
In addition to her parents and husband, Lois was preceded in death by her sisters, Eileen Baldizar and Madeline Mozzoni.
She is survived by five children, Gary McAuliffe, Jean Hawkins and husband, Joseph, Jill McAuliffe, Kathleen Young and husband, Michael, and Suzie McAuliffe; as well as seven grandchildren, Brenna, John, Grace, Joy, Jack, Caitlin and Sean. Other surviving members of the family are brother-in-law, Thomas McAuliffe and family (Mary, Mark, and Karen); and Mrs. Jan Marie Johnson and family; as well as several cousins and nephews.
A service and burial will be held at later date at Arlington National Cemetery, where she will be reunited with her husband, Jack.
In place of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105, or stjude.org.
Online condolences may be left at: www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.