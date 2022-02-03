Lois Ann Eisel

Lois Ann S. Eisel, a 15-year resident of Seven Lakes West, passed suddenly at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.
Lois Ann was born in Beaver County, Pa., on April 30, 1948, the daughter of the late Willis V. and Pauline (Lutton) Swearingen. After her high school graduation, Lois Ann took business classes and started a career, rising to serve as a school business administrator in Pennsylvania school districts in Beaver, Allegheny and Snyder counties. While seeking election to the board of directors of the Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officials (PASBO), Lois Ann met William “Bill” Eisel III, who was also a candidate. The two fell in love and married on Aug. 4, 2001. Lois Ann and Bill both won director seats, and she went on to later become the president of PASBO. Her highly-successful “first” career culminated when she retired in 2004, as the CFO of the Easton Area School District, one of Pennsylvania’s largest school districts.
Lois Ann didn’t know how to sit still. She was always working, always moving and always preparing for the next step in her life’s journey. After her retirement in 2004, she studied and obtained Series 3 and Series 7 investment representative licenses and helped Pennsylvania public schools with financial management programs.
After Lois Ann and Bill moved to North Carolina in 2007, she became active in several Seven Lakes West organizations, later joining the community board of directors and eventually assuming the board treasurer’s position, from which she recently retired, and of which she served with dedication to the best interests of all residents of the community. Lois Ann also served at the West End Presbyterian Church as an elder, deacon and as the chair of the Vacation Bible School for many years. Lois Ann also was a volunteer tax preparer for seniors through AARP, where she rose to the level of program supervisor.
Lois Ann had an infectious laugh that captured her essence and everyone’s affection. You knew when she was in the room! She loved boating on Lake Auman on the pontoon, excursions in the new travel trailer, traveling by plane, train or ship anywhere around the world. She enjoyed competing on the golf course and at mahjong, completing jigsaw and crossword puzzles, cheering at Duke football games as a member of the Iron Dukes Athletic club, and for Layfette College as a member of the Maroon Club. Symphony and theater productions, creating delicious entrees and desserts, and taking on anything that presented a challenge also brought her much joy.
In addition to her husband, Bill; Lois Ann is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Hartzell) Henning and her husband, William, of Danville, Pa. She greatly loved her stepson, Matthew Eisel and his wife, Cate. She was especially proud of her two grandchildren, Elizabeth Ann and Elijah Richard Henning. Lois Ann was the sister of Jean McGaffick, Rich Swearingen, Alma Moore and the late Ray Swearingen.
A celebration of Lois’ life will be held at The Village Chapel, 10 Azalea Road, in Pinehurst, on Saturday, April 30, at a time to be announced later.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Lois’ memory may be made to the Village Chapel Heritage Hall Education Center Campaign, The Carolina Philharmonic, or a charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Seven Lakes.
