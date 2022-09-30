Tropical storm conditions likely. Windy with periods of rain. High 61F. Winds NE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..
Lisa Nussbaum, 57, of Pinehurst, and formerly Bridgewater, Mass., passed peacefully at her home with her husband by her side on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
Born in Hamilton, N.J., June 13, 1965, she was the daughter of Stephen Halko and his late wife Patricia Wildblood Halko. Lisa received both her graduate and master’s degrees from Lesley University, and began her teaching career when her younger son began kindergarten. She was a second grade teacher in the East Bridgewater School system until she retired in 2020. Lisa moved to Pinehurst, following her retirement.
Lisa was the loving wife for 32 years of Tom Nussbaum. She was the devoted mother to her two sons, Cody and his wife, Hailie, of Coats, and Zachary, of Orlando, Fla. She was the sister of Lori Machain and her husband, Doug, of Massachusetts, and Stephen Halko and his wife, Natalie Rudik, of Pennsylvania; and her daughter, Taryn. She is also survived by her three nephews in Massachusetts, Ryan Machain his wife, Joanna, and their son, Jackson, Matthew Machain his fiancé, Annalise Bottacelli, and their daughters, Nora and Emily, and Patrick Machain.
Lisa loved going to Walt Disney World for her favorite ride the PeopleMover, the fireworks shows and numerous family dinners. She enjoyed going to Broadway shows, reading, sewing, and most of all just being called “MmAaa” and “LisaBeast.”
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations made in Lisa’s name be directed to The Foundation of First Health Cancer Center. The new Cancer center is under construction in Pinehurst.
The family will hold two services for Lisa with one at the Boles Funeral Home, in Pinehurst, on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 4 p.m., and the other on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Old Scotland Links, Bridgewater, Mass.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.
