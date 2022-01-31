Linda M. Darnell

Linda Moore Darnell, 80, of Fontana, Calif., passed away Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at her home.
Linda was a native of Moore County, born Dec. 10, 1941, to the late Alvis Eugene "Buck" Darnell and Pearl Moore Darnell Parker. She graduated as valedictorian from Farm Life High School, in the class of 1960. She worked in civil service at Ft. Bragg for several years and retired from Kaiser Steel in Fontana, Calif.
Linda was a talented artist, painter, avid reader and collector of antique books. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and served on a historical society in Fontana, Calif., for many years.
She is survived by her son, Douglas A, Miller, of Fontana, Calif.; and two grandsons, Angus Miller (Kacey), of Papillion, Neb., and Ean Miller, of Auburn, Neb.; a great-grandson, Roczen Miller, of Papillion, Neb.; a sister, Kay Darnell Neff (Rick), of Southern Pines; a brother, Jerry W. Darnell (Pam), of Seagrove; a niece, Ashley Neff Adams, of Jamestown; and her children, Thomas and Rebecca Adams.
The life of Linda will be celebrated Feb. 2, at 1 p.m., at Ingold Funeral and Cremation, Fontana, Calif.
Psalm 9:1-2 "I will praise thee, O Lord, with my whole heart; I will shew forth all they marvelous works." "I will be glad and rejoice in thee: I will sing praise to they name, O thou most high."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.