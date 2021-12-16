Linda G. Putnam

Linda Gail Monroe Putnam, 81, of Cameron, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at her home.
She was born in Alabama on Oct. 12, 1940, to the late Herbert Virgil Monroe and Lois Couch Monroe. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James F. Putnam; son, James F. Putnam, Jr.; brother, Herbert V. Monroe Jr.; brothers-in-law, Charles Alvis and Clifford Putnam; and niece, Emily Legg.
Linda worked many years at Moen.
Linda is survived by son, Victor Putnam and wife, Susan, of Cameron; daughter Brenda Gail Moring and husband, Troy, of Cameron; sisters, Janice Waldrep and husband, Phillip, of Alabama, and Betty Alvis of Alabama; grandchildren Elizabeth Colter, Greg Colter and fiancé Danlin Melton, Catherine Colter, James Putnam, Katie King and Virginia Putnam; great-grandchildren Franklin, Jessica, Jamie and Kaylah Bileth; David and Haley Bileth; Alphonza Harding III, Malachi and Ezra Colter, Harleigh Austin, Matthew Hopson, Evelyn and Xander Melton ; and great-great-grandchildren, Elijah, Rowan, Izmier and Michael.
The family will receive friends Friday, Dec. 17, from 6 - p.m. at Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Saturday, Dec. 18, at 11 a.m., at Cameron Hill Presbyterian Church, with Rev. Wayne O’Quinn officiating. Burial will follow in Hillmon Grove Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of FirstHealth Hospice, Kristen Bilinski, PA, Jenny Riley, Lisa Norris and Neal Filchum and her special caregiver, Rita Bailey.
Arrangements are by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.bridgescameronfuneralhome.com.
