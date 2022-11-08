Linda A. McCaskill

Linda Andrews McCaskill, 79, of Whispering Pines, passed away Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst.
A native of Raeford, she was a daughter of the late Rowland Calvin and Mary Ellen McBryde Andrews. Linda graduated from Hardbarger Business College in Raleigh.
On August 28, 1966 Linda Married Lee McCaskill at Raeford Presbyterian Church.
Linda worked for FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst, for several years in the payroll department. She was very active and well respected in her community. She served on various boards including the Sandhills Community College Board of Trustees, chair of the Moore County DSS Board and Moore County Democratic Women.
She was an active member of Eureka Presbyterian Church and First Presbyterian Church in Carthage.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Martha Irene Karpuszka.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Lee McCaskill; son, John McCaskill, of Whispering Pines; numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, great-great-nieces and -nephews.
The family will receive friends at Fry and Prickett Funeral Home, from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, at First Presbyterian Church in Carthage, with the Rev. Rick Martindale officiating. Burial will follow at Raeford Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 397, Carthage, NC 28327.
