Lillie M. Maness

Lillie “Lil” Mae Maness, 86, died peacefully on May 11, 2022, at her home in Aberdeen.
Born on Sept. 24, 1935, in Stokes, Co., and raised in Troy, she was preceded in death by her parents, David Franklin Eaton and Etta Elenora Dorsett; and also her beloved son-in-law, Mark McInnis.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who prayed for her family every day. She was married to Hugh Maness for 49 years. She loved baking pound cakes and watching her favorite team, Duke.
She was a dedicated member of Victory Community Baptist Church, for 37 years. Despite many challenges in her life, she overcame the obstacles through years of hard work and prayer. She was always giving God the glory for the grace in life.
She was the mother of Sherri McInnis and Loretta Snelgrove and her husband, Mike. Lil was the grandmother of Stephanie Bartel (husband, Reggie), Natalie Chavis (husband, Eric), Chase Snelgrove (wife, Sarah) and Nikki Heimbach (husband, Jonathan). She is also survived by her eight great–grandchildren, Alex, Olive, Malachi, Titus, Anya, Kaiden, Brooklyn and Lucas.
A celebration of her life will be held at the Victory Baptist Church, 915 Brinkley Road, Carthage, on Saturday, May 14, at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m.
