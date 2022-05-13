Lillie M. Maness

Lillie “Lil” Mae Maness, 86, died peacefully on May 11, 2022, at her home in Aberdeen. 

Born on Sept. 24, 1935, in Stokes, Co., and raised in Troy, she was preceded in death by her parents, David Franklin Eaton and Etta Elenora Dorsett; and also her beloved son-in-law, Mark McInnis.  

She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who prayed for her family every day. She was married to Hugh Maness for 49 years. She loved baking pound cakes and watching her favorite team, Duke.

She was a dedicated member of Victory Community Baptist Church, for 37 years. Despite many challenges in her life, she overcame the obstacles through years of hard work and prayer. She was always giving God the glory for the grace in life. 

She was the mother of Sherri McInnis and Loretta Snelgrove and her husband, Mike. Lil was the grandmother of Stephanie Bartel (husband, Reggie), Natalie Chavis (husband, Eric), Chase Snelgrove (wife, Sarah) and Nikki Heimbach (husband, Jonathan). She is also survived by her eight great–grandchildren, Alex, Olive, Malachi, Titus, Anya, Kaiden, Brooklyn and Lucas.

A celebration of her life will be held at the Victory Baptist Church, 915 Brinkley Road, Carthage, on Saturday, May 14, at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m.

Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.

Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days