Lillie E. Patterson

Lillie Estelle Cockman Patterson, 83, entered her Eternal Heavenly Home Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
Estelle was born in Moore County, to the late Burley and Mary Garner Cockman. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. Estelle always cared for her home and her family. She enjoyed growing flowers in her yard. The family remembers wonderful meals that she always prepared for them.Children were always special to her and she looked forward to time spent with all her family.
Estelle was a faithful Christian example to her family and friends. She attended Rock Hill, as long as her health allowed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Patterson Sr.; three grandchildren and 14 siblings.
Estelle is survived by her children, Nelson Patterson and wife, Kelly, Diane Stewart and husband, David, Johnny Patterson and wife, Joanette, Tony Patterson and wife, Cheryl, Charles Patterson Jr. and wife, Jaime; 16 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; her sister, Janie Moore; many nieces, nephews and friends.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, April 2, at Rock Hill Friends Church, with the Rev. David Roundabush officiating. Burial will follow at Cross Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, April 1, at Kennedy Funeral Home, and at other times at the home.
Kennedy Funeral Home is assisting the Patterson family.
Condolences may be made to pinesfunerals.com.
