Lillian P. Butler

Lillian Pauline (Graham) Butler, 100, of Foxfire, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Accordius Health of Aberdeen.
Mrs. Butler was born in Clinton, on June 24, 1921, daughter of the late Abram Graham and Lillie (Best) Graham. She was a teacher and principal for 50-plus years, having retired from Richmond County School System, at the age of 74, in 1996.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Henry Graham, Marion Graham and Albert Graham; sisters, Bessie (Graham) Faircloth, Minnie (Graham) Kennedy and Kathleen (Graham) Bowden; son, Dr. Wendell D. Wells III.
She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Cynthia McLemore, of Foxfire Village; daughter in-law, Anne Baird-Wells, of Seven Lakes; grandchildren, Sema Krishna, Wendell D. Wells IV (Deidra), of Pinehurst, Nikki Wells-Smith (Maurice), of Rockingham, George Pattis (Maria), Gregory Pattis (Debbie), of Fuquay Varina, Dennis Wells (Sue), of Las Vegas, Nev.; great-grandchildren, Gita Krisha (Justen), Trinity Wells, Deja Wells, Kendell Wells, Wendell Wells V, Christian Smith, Caleb Smith, Izzie Krishna, Maceo Wells, Daisy Wells, Mateo Pattis and Quincy Wells; great-great-grandchild, Lillana Mae White; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. A wake will be held Thursday May 26, 3 to 5 p.m., at Smith Funeral Home, 604 Salisbury St., Wadesboro.
Funeral services for Mrs. Lillian Butler will be held Friday, May 27, at 12 noon, at First Baptist Church, on College Street, in Clinton.
