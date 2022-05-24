Lillian P. Butler

Lillian Pauline (Graham) Butler, 100, of Foxfire, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Accordius Health of Aberdeen. 

Mrs. Butler was born in Clinton, on June 24, 1921, daughter of the late Abram Graham and Lillie (Best) Graham. She was a teacher and principal for 50-plus years, having retired from Richmond County School System, at the age of 74, in 1996.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Henry Graham, Marion Graham and Albert Graham; sisters, Bessie (Graham) Faircloth, Minnie (Graham) Kennedy and Kathleen (Graham) Bowden; son, Dr. Wendell D. Wells III.

She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Cynthia McLemore, of Foxfire Village; daughter in-law, Anne Baird-Wells, of Seven Lakes; grandchildren, Sema Krishna, Wendell D. Wells IV (Deidra), of Pinehurst, Nikki Wells-Smith (Maurice), of Rockingham, George Pattis (Maria), Gregory Pattis (Debbie), of Fuquay Varina, Dennis Wells (Sue), of Las Vegas, Nev.; great-grandchildren, Gita Krisha (Justen), Trinity Wells, Deja Wells, Kendell Wells, Wendell Wells V, Christian Smith, Caleb Smith, Izzie Krishna, Maceo Wells, Daisy Wells, Mateo Pattis and Quincy Wells; great-great-grandchild, Lillana Mae White; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. A wake will be held Thursday May 26, 3 to 5 p.m., at Smith Funeral Home, 604 Salisbury St., Wadesboro.

Funeral services for Mrs. Lillian Butler will be held Friday, May 27, at 12 noon, at First Baptist Church, on College Street, in Clinton.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days