Lewis Melvin Metts, 79, of Pinehurst, passed away Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Pinehurst Health and Rehabilitation Center, Pinehurst.

He was born June 3, 1942, in Johnstown, Pa., to Norman and Violet Metts. Lewis proudly served in the U.S. Navy in submarine service upon the U.S.S. Thornback and the U.S.S. Haddo. The Navy moved him to numerous places on the East Coast during his service.

Lewis was a graduate of Penn State University. He studied and received a degree in agricultural science, which he used to pursue his passion of landscaping. He moved to Pinehurst in 1981, where he worked as a superintendent at Pinehurst Country Club before opening his own landscaping company.

He is survived by two children, Diana Lynn Metts and Michael Metts (Leigh Ann); brother, Harold Metts; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

No formal services planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Liberty Hospice 300 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines, NC 28387.

Online condolences may be left www.bolesfuneralhome.com.

Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days