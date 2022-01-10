Lewis Melvin Metts, 79, of Pinehurst, passed away Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Pinehurst Health and Rehabilitation Center, Pinehurst.
He was born June 3, 1942, in Johnstown, Pa., to Norman and Violet Metts. Lewis proudly served in the U.S. Navy in submarine service upon the U.S.S. Thornback and the U.S.S. Haddo. The Navy moved him to numerous places on the East Coast during his service.
Lewis was a graduate of Penn State University. He studied and received a degree in agricultural science, which he used to pursue his passion of landscaping. He moved to Pinehurst in 1981, where he worked as a superintendent at Pinehurst Country Club before opening his own landscaping company.
He is survived by two children, Diana Lynn Metts and Michael Metts (Leigh Ann); brother, Harold Metts; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
No formal services planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Liberty Hospice 300 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines, NC 28387.
Online condolences may be left www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
