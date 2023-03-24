Levonde C. Gentry

Levonde Caldwell Gentry, of Woodlake, Vass, formerly of Lumberton, transitioned into eternal life on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and aunt. She served as a grade parent, den mother for the Cub Scouts and chauffeur for their many activities. She had breakfast on the table first thing every morning, with bacon and eggs for her husband Bill and “coffee milk” and “cowboy cereal” for the children.
A native of Lumberton, she played trumpet in the Lumberton High School band, and cultivated her talent for visual art. After graduating from Lumberton High, she attended Queen’s College in Charlotte, where she majored in art. She demonstrated her talent over the years with a number of drawings and paintings, including a nativity scene which she painted one Christmas on the picture window of the family home on 18th Street.
In the early 1980s, she left her beloved home and hometown to make another home in Vass, in the Woodlake community, when Bill’s work called for him to be closer to the Sanford area. She hosted many family gatherings at Christmas and other holidays, ensuring that there were gifts for everyone and plenty of food for her “always hungry” family.
Levonde made friends easily, and often had them over for hot tea and cake.
She loved her Lord. She joined a Bible study group and was a faithful participant for many years. After attending several churches in the Vass area, she along with husband Bill, and a group of Christian friends united to found a Christian Missionary Alliance Church. They were both active in the church until health concerns prevented them from active service.
In her earlier years, Levonde carefully attended the plants in her yard. In later years, when she was unable to maintain that work, family members knowing her love for plants brought them to her. She continued to enjoy viewing them, along with many species of birds, even from her bed. She also loved dogs, and dogs loved her. They snuggled up to her at first sight and were a special comfort to her in her final days.
Her children continued to be faithful to her in her later years. Her daughter Patricia was especially faithful in ensuring that she had proper care at all times.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, William Gentry, of Lumberton, Wayne Gentry, of Vass, Warren Gentry (Linda), of Raleigh, Patricia Gibson (Steve), of Vass; her six grandchildren, Paige Gentry, of Raleigh, Allyson Stanton (Tyler), of Raleigh, Danielle Gaither (Sandlin), of Asheville, Laura Marshall (Robert), of Charlotte, and Stephanie Heisinger (Joe) of Vass; and 11 great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 26, at 2 p.m., at Boles Funeral Home, in Southern Pines, with a funeral service at 3 p.m.
Burial will follow the service at Johnson Grove Cemetery in Vass.
