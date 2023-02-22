Leslie Murray

Leslie (Les) Murray, after a brief illness, passed away on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.
He was born on a ranch in western Montana on May 12, 1953, where he attended Avon Grade School, Powell County High, and graduated from the University of Montana.
Les and his wife of over 40 years, Joanne, moved to North Carolina in 1985. He became a general contractor, Big Sky Construction, and built many homes in the Moore County area. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved to travel the U.S.A. in their RV. Recently they moved to their retirement home on Lake Tillery to get closer to the fish.
He was preceded in death by his mother, father and two sisters.
He leaves behind his wonderful wife, Joanne; his son, John Murray and wife, Megan, and two grandchildren, Rosie and Ted, of Chapel Hill, whom he adored; and brother, Jim Murray and wife, Kim, of Lakeview; also, several nephews scattered around the country. Not the least he leaves behind Eddy, the rescue dog.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
