LeRoy W. Nurnberg

LeRoy William Nurnberg, 91, died peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Seven Lakes Assisted Living.
He was a beloved and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great grandfather.
LeRoy William Nurnberg, 91, died peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Seven Lakes Assisted Living.
He was a beloved and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Katheryn Nurnberg; son, Curtis William Nurnberg; and daughter, Wanda Nurnberg McInnis.
LeRoy is survived by his children, Carl Nurnberg and wife, Laura, of St. Louis, Mo.,, Wayne Nurnberg and wife, Marjorie, of Seven Lakes, and Julie Hendrick and husband, Denny, of Seven Lakes. Also surviving are 14 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren; his sister, Ilene Nuenzert and husband, Gabby, of Golden, Colo.
The family would like to thank Seven Lakes Assisted Living and Community Home Care and Hospice for the great care of our loved one.
A private family graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 19, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, in Carthage, with Rev. Eugene Ussery officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Community Home Care and Hospice, 1791 E. Broad Ave., Rockingham NC 28379.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Seven Lakes.
Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly Access ( includes sales tax)
|$10.17
|for 30 days
|Annual Access (includes sale tax)
|$64.20
|for 365 days
As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.
Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.
As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.
Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|12 Months - Home Delivery
|$80.25
|for 365 days
|3 Months - Home Delivery
|$38.52
|for 90 days
|6 Months - Home Delivery
|$53.50
|for 183 days
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.