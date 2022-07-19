Leola W. Haddock

Leola Weeks Haddock, 96, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Pinehurst.

She was born Feb. 24, 1926, in Moultrie, Ga. Leola was a graduate of Norman Park High School, where she played basketball. After high school, her Uncle Homer and his wife, Mary Fussell, of North Carolina, asked her to come live with them. She attended a business technical college. After earning her degree, she was a bookkeeper for many businesses over the years.

She married Henry Lee Haddock on April 21, 1945, in Bennettsville, S.C. They lived in Fayetteville, until her retirement at Pinehurst.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 72 years, Henry Lee Haddock; her parents, R.C. Weeks and Essie Fussell Weeks, of Moultrie, Ga.; two brothers, three sisters and three brothers-in-law, R.C. Weeks Jr. and Paul Weeks, Hazel (Marvin) Casteel, Cleo McDonald and Laverne Murphy, Leroy Vick and Paul Lively. She is survived by her favorite sister who she helped raise, Esther Vick Lively.

Leola is survived by two sons, Henry Wayne Haddock and Gary Steven Haddock (Rebecca); grandchildren, Aaron Haddock (Jennifer), Scott Haddock (Jaime), Rachael Theisen (Andrew), Brandon Haddock (Ashley), Benjamin Haddock; and her great-grandchildren, Tristan, Bradley, Audrey, David Haddley, Judah, Briar Henry and Josephine Lee.

A small private family service will be held at Cameron Hill Presbyterian Church, where she will be buried next to her loving husband, Henry.

Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.

Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days