Leola W. Haddock

Leola Weeks Haddock, 96, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Pinehurst.
She was born Feb. 24, 1926, in Moultrie, Ga. Leola was a graduate of Norman Park High School, where she played basketball. After high school, her Uncle Homer and his wife, Mary Fussell, of North Carolina, asked her to come live with them. She attended a business technical college. After earning her degree, she was a bookkeeper for many businesses over the years.
She married Henry Lee Haddock on April 21, 1945, in Bennettsville, S.C. They lived in Fayetteville, until her retirement at Pinehurst.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 72 years, Henry Lee Haddock; her parents, R.C. Weeks and Essie Fussell Weeks, of Moultrie, Ga.; two brothers, three sisters and three brothers-in-law, R.C. Weeks Jr. and Paul Weeks, Hazel (Marvin) Casteel, Cleo McDonald and Laverne Murphy, Leroy Vick and Paul Lively. She is survived by her favorite sister who she helped raise, Esther Vick Lively.
Leola is survived by two sons, Henry Wayne Haddock and Gary Steven Haddock (Rebecca); grandchildren, Aaron Haddock (Jennifer), Scott Haddock (Jaime), Rachael Theisen (Andrew), Brandon Haddock (Ashley), Benjamin Haddock; and her great-grandchildren, Tristan, Bradley, Audrey, David Haddley, Judah, Briar Henry and Josephine Lee.
A small private family service will be held at Cameron Hill Presbyterian Church, where she will be buried next to her loving husband, Henry.
