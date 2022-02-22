Leo Roberson

Leo Roberson was a loving and supportive husband, father and friend. He left this world suddenly Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at age 88.

Leo was born to Lewis Lee and Zenova A. (Rob) Roberson on July 7, 1933, in Oxford, and grew up in Wilmington, where he attended New Hanover High School. After graduating, Leo attended N.C. State University, and was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Air Force. In the Air Force, Leo served as a strategic air command inspector.

He worked for AT&T as an industrial engineer, and met his wife, Bonnie, while living in New York City. Leo’s photographic memory made him integral during the breakup of the Bell System in 1982. His national security clearance also allowed him to work on the phone systems for the White House, and other high-security locations. When his children were young, he coached multiple sports and was a scoutmaster for Troop 64 Watchung Area Council of New Providence, N.J. AT&T took the family all over the country until he retired and returned to Wilmington.

They moved to Pinehurst in 2005, and made quite a life there. Leo was very active with Community Presbyterian Church, where he loved greeting worshipers as an usher. He also volunteered at many of the local golf tournaments and was on the board of the Moore County Senior Enrichment Center.

Leo is survived by his wife, Bonnie; son, Douglas Bevin; daughter-in-law, Christine; and his adopted family, the Peteros, Clay, Danelle, Megan, and Nick.

His cheerful attitude, bright smile and warm hugs will be missed. Leo will be honored at a memorial service at the Community Presbyterian Church at a date and time yet to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Leo’s name to Community Presbyterian Church (for children at risk), 125 Everette Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.

Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to Boles Funeral Home.

