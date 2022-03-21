Leo Roberson, 88, left this world suddenly Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. In a previously released obituary, memorial service details were not complete and were to be announced.
A memorial service is now planned and will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, April 2, at the fellowship hall of Community Presbyterian Church, 125 Everette Road, in Pinehurst.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Service arrangements are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home.
