Lemuel W. Dowdy Sr.

Attorney Lemuel Wallace Dowdy Sr., 76, of Southern Pines, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022.
He was the son of the late Lewis C. Dowdy Sr. and Elizabeth Smith Dowdy, of Greensboro. He was a United States Army veteran.
Attorney Lemuel Wallace Dowdy Sr., 76, of Southern Pines, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022.
He was the son of the late Lewis C. Dowdy Sr. and Elizabeth Smith Dowdy, of Greensboro. He was a United States Army veteran.
Dowdy is survived by his wife, Cynthia Robinson Dowdy; son, Lemuel W. Dowdy Jr.; brother, Lewis C. Dowdy (Patricia); sister, Elizabeth King Dowdy; grandson, Jordan D. Dowdy; one nephew, many nieces, cousins, extended family members and friends.
No public viewing will be held.
A virtual memorial service will be held Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 1 p.m.
A private inurnment, with military rites, will be held Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Southern Pines.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lewis and Elizabeth Dowdy Scholars Enrichment Program at NC A&T State University. Please make checks payable to NC A&T Foundation, Inc., and write “Dowdy Scholars Program” on the memo line. Mail donations to Advanced Operations, Dowdy Building, 4th Floor, Suite 400, 1601 E. Market Street, Greensboro, NC 27411. For information and assistance with on-line donations, call the Advancement Operations office at (336) 334-7600. Or donations can be sent to The Community Foundation of Greensboro, Dudley Legacy Fund, 301 North Elm Street, Suite 100, Greensboro, NC 27401.
Online condolences can be made at simonfuneralhome.com.
Service provided by Simon Funeral Home, Southern Pines.
Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly Access ( includes sales tax)
|$10.17
|for 30 days
|Annual Access (includes sale tax)
|$64.20
|for 365 days
As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.
Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|12 Months - Home Delivery
|$80.25
|for 365 days
|3 Months - Home Delivery
|$38.52
|for 90 days
|6 Months - Home Delivery
|$53.50
|for 183 days
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.