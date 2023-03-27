Lawrence R. Lowe, 96, of Pinehurst, passed into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at his residence.
Lawrence was born in Hempstead, N.Y., on June 20, 1926, the third generation of his family born in that village on Long Island. He was the oldest of four children born to his parents, Lawrence F. Lowe and Rosalyn J. Rodler, both now deceased. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Jeanne Hunt and Mary Rooks; and his brother, John J. Lowe. Surviving him are 15 nieces and nephews, who live in many different communities around the nation.
At age 17, in 1944, he was accepted into the U.S. Navy V-5 college pre-flight training program at Middlebury College in Vermont. When that program was terminated in 1945, he was transferred to Tufts College, now Tufts University, in Medford, Mass., where he graduated in 1947, and was commissioned in the Navy. Prior to graduating he met and fell in love with Ann Ellen Schlimm, the daughter of Charles Schlimm, a lifelong friend of his father. They married in 1949. Two years later, Lawrence was recalled to active duty during the Korean war. After his release he became an elementary teacher in Baldwin, N.Y., where he worked until retirement in 1983.
Having no children of their own, Lawrence and Ann adopted a girl, Maryellen, in 1960 and a boy, Christopher, in 1964, who were the loves of their lives.
A few years prior to retirement, Ann and Lawrence “discovered” the beautiful village of Pinehurst, where they quickly decided they wanted to retire. Lawrence and Ann enjoyed playing golf and bridge and were active in the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church as Eucharistic ministers. As president of the Parish Council, Lawrence was actively involved in the preparations of buying land for the new church on Dundee Road and, later, became the co-chairman of the Building Committee.
Lawrence and his wife Ann hopefully will be remembered as a loving and caring couple who gave generously of their time and money to the community and many charities.
A Mass of Resurrection will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, April 1, at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Pinehurst. After cremation, Lawrence will be inurned with his wife at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Southern Pines.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374
