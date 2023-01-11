Lawrence P. Miller

Lawrence Paul "Larry" Miller, 76, of Southern Pines, died on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. He passed away peacefully, in Elgin, Ill., surrounded by his children.
Larry was born on July 3, 1946, in Euclid, Ohio, to Vernon P. and Nancy R. (Dowd) Miller. He spent the majority of his life in northeast Ohio before moving to North Carolina in 2005. He spent the final months of his life, close to family, near St. Charles, Illinois.
Larry made a career in sales and marketing in the printing industry. He shared a love of food with his wife, and frequently entertained friends and business associates in and out of their home.
Larry enjoyed golf and loved to travel by ship with his wife. They spent countless vacations island-hopping across the Caribbean Sea.
He will be missed for his sense of humor, generosity, kindness and laugh.
He was preceded in death by his best friend and loving wife of 45 years, Connie Kay Miller.
He is survived by his six children, James Miller, Scott Miller, Meredith Holstrom (Miller), Brian Miller, Bryan Nairn, Todd Miller; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers or meals, consider donating to the Dementia Society of America.
Cremation rites were held privately.
Arrangements entrusted to Willow Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Algonquin, Ill.
