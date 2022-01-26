Lauretta B. Hartmann

Lauretta Barbara Hartmann (Stanley), 75, lived a life of love, devotion and services to family, friends and community, died Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, from complications of cancer at Firsthealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.
A 12-year resident of Pinehurst, Laurie was a devoted partner to Steven B. McKay (deceased), with whom she spent her last 13 years. Her previous marriage of 30 years to John P. Hartmann (deceased) was spent in Barrington, Ill., where she was the mother of one child, Frank, and stepmother to four children, Steve, Tom, Joe and Jeanne. She also was the grandmother to 10 children including, more recently two children, Laila and Audrey, daughters of her son, Frank (spouse Jennifer).
Laurie was the fourth-born daughter of Elizabeth and George Stanley of Lisle, Ill. She is survived by seven siblings, Serona, Bonnie, Lynn (Pinehurst resident), Jim, Robert, John and Joan.
As a hostess extraordinaire, Laurie held large parties and picnics at her home in Barrington, Ill. She had a keen sense of humor and was always one to do the unexpected bringing family and friends together, often singing and dancing to “We Are Family.” Laurie’s large family had lots of laughs together and found enjoyment in the simple things throughout her life. She courageously fought cancer with faith, prayer, positivity and selflessness. Thank you to all (doctors, nurses, staff, family, friends, and caregivers) that lovingly took care of Laurie during her treatments, hospital visits and cared for her in her home.
Care of the family is entrusted to Crumpler Funeral Home-Aberdeen.
