Larvery M. Hulsey

Larvery McKinney Hulsey, 88, of Carthage, died Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at her home.
A native of Caswell County, she was the last surviving of 12 children born to the late Benjamin Blalock and Minnie Lou Loftis McKinney. She and William, along with his parents, moved to Moore County in 1951, when they purchased the farm where the family still lives. She and her late husband, William B. Hulsey Jr., were lifelong farmers.
She was a member of Union Presbyterian Church and attended New Covenant Church.
She is survived by two daughters, Joan Robinson and husband, Joe, of Carthage, and Carol Priest and husband, Tim, of Carthage; son, Billy Hulsey and wife, Teresita, of Carthage; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Union Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 898, Carthage, NC 28327, or to Community Hospice, 300 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines, NC 28387.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 18, at Union Presbyterian Church, conducted by Pastor John Baker.
Fry and Prickett Funeral Home is serving the family.
Online condolences may be made at PinesFunerals.com
